Peyton Manning Shoots Down Interest In Prominent NFL Job

Peyton Manning's likeness has become almost synonymous with the NFL and all that it stands for.

So, would the football legend consider one day taking over as league commissioner?

Manning was asked this question during a recent interview with ProFootballTalk. His answer was a definite "no."

“I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” he said.

Manning then went on to praise the job being done by current commissioner Roger Goodell.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” the former NFL quarterback said. “I’m not sure anybody wants to follow Roger Goodell as Commissioner. It’s like following John Wooden at UCLA. The bar has been set high. Roger takes criticism, certainly. But I think he’s done a great job.

“That’s just not something that’s on my radar. Specifically because I don’t think I’m qualified to do it.”

Goodell's current contract has him locked in as commissioner through March 2024, but he could have an extension deal on the horizon.