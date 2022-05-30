Peyton Manning Speaks Often With Russell Wilson: Fans React

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Peyton Manning holds the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the Denver Broncos in win Super Bowl 50 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before taking on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson just arrived in Denver, but Broncos legend Peyton Manning is already giving him some game.

Per James Palmer of the NFL Network, "Russell Wilson said Peyton Manning has 'taken me under his wing in kind of a beautiful way' since he arrived in Denver. They’ve sat down to watch film and talk together. Wilson said he likes learning from Manning. The plan is to do it more in the future."

Fans reacted to Manning's mentorship on social media.

"The amount of Broncos fans that think Peyton has nothing to do with the Colts, hates them, and only does things in Denver/for the Broncos is weird," said an Indianapolis writer.

"How long until Peyton gets annoyed by this 'beautiful way?'" asked Paul Gallant.

"It's not very often that somebody gets 'taken under their wing' by a guy that they themselves beat in the Super Bowl," laughed one user.

"Left unsaid was the, 'I didn't really have a quarterback coach for the first six years of my career, so I still don't really have a full understanding of what I'm seeing on the other side of the ball relative to other QBs with a decade of NFL experience' part."

"For Broncos fans, it's been rough since the Sherriff retired after winning SB50. But there is nothing I love seeing more than how Peyton has been involved with this franchise," another tweeted. "Helping In any way possible after years since his playing days have ended."

Hopefully Russ can be the next veteran QB to find success in Mile High.