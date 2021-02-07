Photos: Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl Plane Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning will be in Tampa Bay, Florida for the Super Bowl between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. He took a pretty incredible plane to get there, too.

The now-Hall of Fame quarterback, who was officially named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Saturday night, traveled to the Super Bowl with his son.

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Stokley shared some photos of the plane that they took to Tampa Bay. It’s pretty insane.

Father and son. Hall of Fame here we come pic.twitter.com/Hma8s8DSqE — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) February 7, 2021

Peyton and his son Marshall on their way to Tampa Bay Friday!!! Hall of Fame time pic.twitter.com/HCdqz4K8UC — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) February 7, 2021

That’s a Hall of Fame plane, to be sure.

The Colts had major praise for Manning on Saturday night.

“It’s almost an impossible task to put into words what Peyton Manning has meant to the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis, the state of Indiana, and fans across the globe,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “His preparation, performance, and success on the field were legendary and speak for itself. Books have been and will continue to be written about the impact he and his family have made in all aspects of sports and life.

“As one of the best to ever play, Peyton is rightfully credited for revolutionizing and mastering the quarterback position, the most important position in all of sports. There have been many greats to play the game, but few had the absolute command of the field as Peyton did. Simply put, he changed the way quarterbacks play the game, and every quarterback since has learned from watching him.”

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.