Peyton Manning Throws Out Awful First Pitch Before All-Star Game

The golden arm of Peyton Manning didn’t exactly deliver before tonight’s MLB All Star Game.

Taking the mound at Coors Field in Denver, Manning had the honor of tossing out the first pitch for tonight’s AL vs. NL matchup. While probably everyone in the stands expected the Hall-of-Fame quarterback/former high school baseball player to pipe one down the middle, things didn’t exactly work out that way.

Manning launched one into the dirt, just barely making it past the infield grass.

#Broncos Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, accompanied by greatest #Rockies player Todd Helton, throws out first pitch. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/4C1NcRD9Sd — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 14, 2021

Though his first-pitch may not have delivered, Manning is still a fan favorite in Denver.

Coming off a neck injury that ended his playing career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011, the all-time great quarterback signed with John Elway and the Broncos in 2012. From there, he went on to notch two-straight First-Team All-Pro selections, leading the league with an NFL-record 55 passing touchdowns in 2013. In his final season in 2015-16, he helped the Broncos to its first Super Bowl victory since 1999.

Manning has been heavily involved in this year’s All Star festivities, shagging balls during AL batting practice and attending yesterday’s Home Run Derby.

“I love baseball. I grew up playing baseball. I love everything about baseball. It’s such a different mentality than football. So many more games and a different atmosphere. I’ve always been a fan of it,” Manning said on Monday, per The Indianapolis Star. “I played shortstop. I wasn’t good enough to stick with it. I love playing. I probably outgrew the position about my senior year. But I love the bus rides. I love the camaraderie. All my receivers played baseball with me. In the summer, we’d go out and play baseball in a summer league, we come back from a game and keep our spikes on and go out and throw. I always kept a football in my bag.”

Now that his first pitch is out of the way, Manning can kick back and watch the best in the game compete for the All Star Game title.