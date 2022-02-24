Peyton and Eli Manning are trending on social media following Wednesday’s big news about Troy Aikman and ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Aikman is on the verge of landing at ESPN.

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon. The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized, but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million deal with CBS.

Aikman could be paired with Al Michaels at ESPN, giving Monday Night Footballarguably the top broadcasting team in the NFL.

What does that mean for the Manningcast, though?

ESPN’s Peyton and Eli Manning entertained viewers throughout the 2021 season. Hiring Aikman and Michaels could pull viewers away from that broadcast.

Of course, the main Monday Night Football broadcast is clearly the premier telecast in ESPN’s mind.

A year ago this would’ve been a huge get, but ESPN has had huge success in year one of the manningcast and should lean into that, not cannibalize it https://t.co/bIuKk9lrvf — Hamza Baccouche (@HamzaPOD) February 24, 2022

If Al and Troy were calling the game I would watch the ManningCast 0% of the time (unless a blowout and the fourth quarter guest was amazing) https://t.co/WuCL6b3Fh8 — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) February 24, 2022

I do not like the Manningcast. Not because of the Mannings, because I don’t pay much attention to announcers when watching sports. What I don’t like is that they take up 33% of the screen. I’m just trying to watch the game. https://t.co/2vzwKeqUdx — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 24, 2022

Over/under on the announcing spending on MNF between bringing on Aikman and doing the Manningcast? https://t.co/DHnqTs9XZz — Ben Koo (@bkoo) February 24, 2022

$18M a year to compete against themselves and the Manningcast seems completely insane. https://t.co/pfuSlXfcOU — David P. Woods (@davidpwoods) February 24, 2022

Would Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football make you: More or less likely to watch @espn Monday Night Football? More or less likely to watch @OmahaProd Manningcast on the same Monday nights? https://t.co/H2CTVzWiCD — 𝘙𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘉𝘪𝘵𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩 (@RetroBitCoach) February 24, 2022

What would you be more likely to watch – Al Michaels and Troy Aikman or Peyton and Eli Manning?