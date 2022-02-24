The Spun

Peyton Manning Trending Following The Troy Aikman Report

Peyton and Eli Manning on the red carpet.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Peyton and Eli Manning are trending on social media following Wednesday’s big news about Troy Aikman and ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Aikman is on the verge of landing at ESPN.

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon.

The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized, but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million deal with CBS.

Aikman could be paired with Al Michaels at ESPN, giving Monday Night Footballarguably the top broadcasting team in the NFL.

What does that mean for the Manningcast, though?

ESPN’s Peyton and Eli Manning entertained viewers throughout the 2021 season. Hiring Aikman and Michaels could pull viewers away from that broadcast.

Of course, the main Monday Night Football broadcast is clearly the premier telecast in ESPN’s mind.

What would you be more likely to watch – Al Michaels and Troy Aikman or Peyton and Eli Manning?

