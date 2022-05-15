Peyton Manning Working With Russell Wilson: Fans React

ENGLEWOOD, CO - MARCH 07: Quarterback Peyton Manning reacts as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. Manning, who played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in a career which spanned 18 years, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (539), passing yards (71,940) and tied for regular season QB wins (186). Manning played his final game last month as the winning quarterback in Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, earning Manning his second Super Bowl title. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning is clearly interested in the success of the Denver Broncos.

On Saturday, new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson published a video on social media.

In the video, Wilson is seen reviewing film with Manning. The two are throwing a few ideas back and forth.

"Obsession over the Details. 18 years later from the first time we talked ball together," Wilson said on Twitter. "It’s in the DNA."

Manning back in Denver? It's meant to be.

The NFL world is taking notice.

"Peyton Manning helping out our current QB is pretty crazy," a fan said.

"Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning watching film together," a fan wrote.

"Yes, there were 11 different players who started at quarterback for the Broncos between Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson. But in every way that matters, Wilson is Manning’s successor, and a worthy one indeed. From one generation to the next, from a Vol to a Badger," said Andrew Mason.

"Peyton’s dedication to helping the Broncos as much as he can after retirement has to irk Colts fans," a fan said.

"This peak into a masters QB class. So cool. @DangeRussWilson reminds me so much of Peyton Manning in his attention to detail. #Denver7 #Broncos," said Troy Renck.

Peyton Manning is clearly invested in the Denver Broncos' success.

It's pretty cool to see two quarterback legends in the film room together.