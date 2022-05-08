Peyton Manning's "Our" Comment Goes Viral: Fans React

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning played for two different National Football League franchises during his career - the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

The legendary NFL quarterback now lives in the Denver area, though, and he recently referred to the Broncos as "our."

Fans are loving it.

"He's off to a fast start. I do think it's advantage for Russell to come in with a new coaching staff because everyone is learning," Manning said. "Russell is going to know this offense better than anybody, so he's going to be in the teaching mode as well. If you're a new player and you're catching up to everybody else in a leadership position, that can be difficult.

Manning added: "I think he's going to be great for our young receivers. Like all Broncos fans, I'm excited to see him get to work this fall."

"Let this man be the owner already!" one fan tweeted.

"Our." PFM bleeds orange and blue. Case closed," another fan added.

"Montana is a 9er Farve is a Packer Warner is a Ram Peyton on the other hand is a Bronco Ya bullshitting one more SB in Tampa and Brady is a Buc lol," another fan joked.

The Broncos are in the process of landing a new ownership group. It will be interesting to see if Manning gets involved.