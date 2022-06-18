Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy.

The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity.

On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College World Series at Omaha.

A photo of Manning wearing a custom "Omaha" hat is going viral on Twitter.

In his post-playing career, Manning launched his company Omaha Productions. The company expanded its relationship with ESPN earlier this week, adding a slew of new podcasts to the network on top of the innovative Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.

Manning's alma mater, Tennessee, fell to Notre Dame in three games during last week's Knoxville Super Regional. The Fighting Irish defeated Texas 7-3 in yesterday's contest.

Notre Dame will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday.