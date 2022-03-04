PF G.G. Jackson, No. 8 Recruit In 2023 Class, Reveals Top Schools

Gregory “G.G.” Jackson, the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has revealed his top six options for the next move in his basketball career.

Along with the increasingly-popular G-League route, the five-star power forward has listed Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, North Carolina and South Carolina as his top prospects.

“Top 6,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jackson is currently in his junior year at Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina. While the Gamecocks would love to welcome the hometown stud, the North Carolina Tar Heels are currently the favorites to land the talented young forward, per 247 Sports.

Jackson recently met with the South Carolina program for an official visit. Before that, he took official visits with Duke in January and North Carolina in October. Earlier this week, he said he expects to make his final decision sometime in the “next two to three weeks,” per GamecockCentral’s Kendall Smith.

Jackson has been rumored as a possible prospect for reclassification, but that decision likely won’t come until after his post-high-school choice.