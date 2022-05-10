PGA Championship Reveals Its Worry With Phil Mickelson

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, golf fans learned that both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson remain in the field for the upcoming PGA Championship.

While fans saw Woods perform at the Masters last month, Mickelson was missing following his controversial comments about the new Saudi-backed golf league. The reigning PGA champion appears to be gearing up for his first major - and the second major of the year.

Before the tournament kicks off, though, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh named his No. 1 worry about Mickelson's appearance. He doesn't want the tournament turning into a "circus."

"I hope what we can do is have that [the press conference] before the flag goes up,” Waugh said on the “Five Clubs” podcast.

Here's more of what he said, via the New York Post:

“The idea is, if he does play, and if he’s able to and allowed to… he would certainly have to face the media. But I hope it’s Monday or Tuesday… What we’re trying to do is deliver a major championship, not a circus."

Mickelson's presence will bring plenty of media attention to the PGA Championship next week - if he decides to play.

We'll just have to wait and see if that's a good thing or if the tournament turns into a "circus" as Waugh is afraid of.

The PGA Championship tees off from Southern Hills on May 19.