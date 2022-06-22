PGA Tour Announces Major Change In Prize Money For 2023 Season

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After hosting a player meeting Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan laid out a path to "strengthen and evolve" the Tour. Which includes some sizable purse increases going forward.

In a letter released Wednesday, Monahan detailed that eight events in 2023 will be paying out (in most cases) several million more dollars than they previously would have.

Per the commissioner's statement:

... the Policy Board ... amended the Resource Allocation Plan to increase purse sizes at the following eight events in 2023: • Sentry Tournament of Champions - $15 million (up from $8.2M in 2022); • The Genesis Invitational - $20 million (up from $12 million in 2022); • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - $$20 million (up from $12 million in 2022); • The Players Championship - $25 million (up from $20 million in 2022); • WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play - $20 million (up from $12 million in 2022); • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - $20 million (up from $12 million in 2022); • FedEx St. Jude Championship - $20 million (up from $15 million in 2022); • BMW Championship - $20 million (up from $15 million in 2022);

The PGA states that increases will be funded by sponsors and supplemented in the short term by the "operating reserve."

After seeing LIV hand over bags of money to its golfers, the Tour is looking to sweeten the pot with 10 major-winners jumping ship for the Saudi-backed league.