PGA Tour Announces Major Changes After Players Only Meeting With Tiger Woods

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a press conference prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Continuing to fight off mounting pressure from rival golf league, LIV, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced sweeping changes on the heels of last week's players-only meeting hosted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

On Wednesday, the PGA announced that the Tour's top players are making an "unprecedented" commitment to compete in at least 20 events starting next season. 12 of which will feature elevated purses ranging from $15-20 million.

"We've all made a commitment to get together more often to make the product more compelling," McIlroy said. "I don't have a crystal ball, but I think everyone in that room felt this was the best way to move forward."

Monahan echoed similar sentiments at his press conference ahead of the Tour Championship:

Our top players are firmly behind the Tour, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season.

If eligible, top players are also vowing to compete in the Players Championship, four major championships, three FedEx Cup playoff events and three additional PGA tournaments.