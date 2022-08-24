PGA Tour Announces Major Changes: Fans React

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JUNE 05: A view of the PGA logo at Valhalla Golf Club on June 5, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America) Gary Kellner/Getty Images

The PGA announced some major changes going forward in response to threats from the rival LIV Golf series.

The Tour's top players committed to play a minimum of 20 events starting next year and 12 events have received elevated purses.

On Wednesday, the PGA's communications team shared an overview of the impending changes.

Fans reacted to the Tour's rebuttal on social media.

"Massive changes coming to the PGA Tour. Will never be a fan of LIV but this would not have happened without a disruptor like them," one account tweeted.

"Goodbye, LIV. You gave it a good run. Enjoy your limited time while it lasts!" another replied.

"Say what you want about LIV, but these changes never happen without that threat. Good for the PGA players," said Carlo Colaiacovo.

"Would love to see [the] Zurich Classic be one of the four 'Elevated Events' …or, at the worst, be one of the three 'Additional FedExCup events' players pick," commented WDSU's Fletcher Mackel.

"I know players are independent contractors but setting up 20 events in advance where EVERY top player will DEFINITELY be there >>>>> having 40 events where they all COULD show up."

Where do you fall on the PGA's sweeping changes?