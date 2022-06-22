PGA Tour Announces New Schedule For 2023 Season

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - NOV 08: A general view of the U.S. Open trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Keyur Khamar/Getty Images

The PGA Tour has officially announced its schedule for the 2023 season.

In a press release, the tour states that a return to a calendar schedule will be happening as the FedEx Cup will be contested from January to February. The FedExCup playoffs will follow that.

The 2022-23 season will also start with the fall events in 2022 and continued through the FedExCup playoffs.

There will also be three international events to be played following the fall schedule. Those events will include the top 50 players from the final FedEx Cup points list, the best performers in the fall, and additional eligibility.

The format is expected to be announced at a later date.

The policy board amended some changes to increase prizes at a few events for the 2023 season. Some of those events include The Players Championship, the BMW Championship, The Genesis Invitational, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

In addition to the shortened schedule, prize money will also undergo a sizable change. Several tournaments will increase their prize pool by over $5 million for next season.