PGA Tour Denies Players Permission To Play Rival Tour Event: Fans React

A line in the sand has been drawn. The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday it won't be allowing players to play in a Saudi-funded event next month.

"The PGA Tour has denied its members permission to play in the Saudi-funded golf tournament in London next month," said Eamon Lynch of Golf Week. "The denials were sent to players who had sought permission late Tuesday afternoon."

This is a strong decision by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. It's bound to face heavy criticism, especially from players.

Let's take a look at what the golf community thinks about it:

"PGA players wanting to play in the inaugural event in London have been rejected by the PGA Tour… buckle up," Rock Bottom Golf tweeted.

"PGA Tour putting their foot down and inviting a legal challenge. Interesting times to come in golf," a fan said.

"This is a big move from the USPGA, finally a line in the sand is being drawn. Will be interesting to see the discipline measures they adopt," one fan wrote.

"I said, "Wow" out loud when I read this. Then after thinking it over for a second, I should have expected it. Especially after the Sergio outburst. Should be fun to watch this one playout," a fan tweeted.

"Wow. Jay Monahan is not messing around here," a fan said.

Certain players won't be happy about this, but Monahan knows what he's doing here.

The PGA Tour does not want to lose players to the Saudi-backed league.