PGA Tour Issues Statement After Dustin Johnson, LIV Golf News

The PGA Tour isn't messing around after the Dustin Johnson news came out this morning.

Johnson is headlining the field for the first LIV Golf Series event outside of London. It's the Saudi Arabian golf league that Phil Mickelson was taking a liking to before everything happened with him.

Mickelson was not listed among the 42 players in the field, but could join later.

"As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA TOUR members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations," a statement read. "Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action."

This likely means that players won't be allowed to play in PGA events moving forward.

There are 42 players listed in this event, including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na, and many more.

This tournament will take place from June. 9-11 at the Centurion Golf Club.

We'll have to see what the full punishment is for these players after they play in this event.