PGA Tour Issues Statement Amid Sergio Garcia Drama

POTOMAC, MARYLAND - MAY 05: Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts on the tenth green during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac Clubhouse on May 05, 2022 in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, star golfer Sergio Garcia found himself on the wrong end of a botched PGA Tour ruling.

After driving a ball out of bounds, Garcia eventually located the ball. However, a rules official said that he ran out of time. As a result, he was forced to take a stroke penalty.

On Thursday night, the PGA Tour released a statement saying that official made a mistake.

"To clarify, the time spent by Garcia trying to access the other side of the creek should have delayed the start of the search time clock, and the ball still should have been 'in play' if not for that error," the statement read.

Unfortunately, Garcia still lost a stroke on the hole, despite the incorrect ruling.

"Garcia was informed of the developments following his round," the statement read. "Under the Rule of Golf, Garcia's score does not change despite his clarification."

Garcia finished his round with a three-under, 67. He sits four shots back of the leader, Jason Day.