PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed."

In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:

The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement. Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.

All of this comes as PGA players and members of LIV are set to tee off against one another in the BMW PGA Championship hosted by the DP World Tour.

PGA stars such as Rory McIlroy have gone on-record how much they're against what LIV is doing.

Saying recently, "I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me."