PGA Tour Makes Significant Move Against LIV Golf

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reaching a new level as the PGA Tour tries to take on LIV through a different approach.

According to ESPN, the PGA Tour has filed a federal lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fund governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, financier of LIV Golf. Per the report, the complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

ESPN's sources told them that the PGA Tour's attorneys are working to obtain a motion to compel Al-Rumayyan to be deposed as part of another lawsuit in California between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

In addition to being the governor of the Public Investment Fund, Al-Rumayyan is the chairman of the Premier League's Newcastle United FC as well as the chairman of the Saudi Aramco petroleum company.

This motion is also aimed to compel the Public Investment Fund - reportedly worth over $500 billion - to release documents to the PGA Tour through discovery.

Last month, the PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf on the allegation that they interfered with player contracts. Over 30 PGA Tour golfers have since been suspended for jumping ship to LIV Golf.

The month prior, nearly a dozen now-former PGA golfers sued the PGA Tour filed a federal lawsuit accusing them of being a monopoly and using their powers to crush competitors.

This battle is likely going to take ages for their to be a satisfying conclusion - if there ever is one.