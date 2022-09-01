PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a press conference prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf.

According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events.

Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed in the last LIV Golf event in New Jersey are not in this week's one in Boston.

Any player that has participated in a LIV Golf event this year remains ineligible for all events across all PGA Tour-sanctioned tours through the end of 2022. There's no word on whether this will still count for 2023.

This is just another way for the PGA Tour to distance itself from the LIV Tour.

It's a situation that's not going to go away anytime soon.