PGA Tour Star Disqualified From The Memorial Tournament

On Thursday morning, the world's best golfers flocked to Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament put on by Jack Nicklaus.

Among the players in the field was former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. He entered the tournament as one of the favorites, but won't be finishing the tournament - or even the first round.

That's because he's been disqualified. According to a report from golf insider Dan Rapoport, Matsuyama was disqualified for having an illegal marking on one of his clubs.

"Hideki Matsuyama has been disqualified from the Memorial for a marking on his driver, the first DQ of his career, and that walk of shame he just took across the putting green back into the clubhouse was one of the sadder things I ever did see," Rapoport said.

Chief Referee Steve Rintoul offered further explanation for why Matsuyama was disqualified from the event.

Matsuyama had an illegal marking on the club that could have potentially affected the flight of the ball, according to the rules official.

As a result, he won't be allowed to compete any further.