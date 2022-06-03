PGA Tour Star Jon Rahm Nearly Hit Someone After Throwing Club

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 2nd hole of his match during the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 26, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

We're two weeks away from the U.S. Open and reigning champion Jon Rahm is getting his prep in at the Memorial Tournament this week. But after hitting a snag on one hole, he almost hit someone else.

On the 11th hole, Rahm's third shot landed on the green but rolled away from the hole. Whether it was out of frustration or laziness, Rahm tossed his club over to his golf bag. He missed.

Rather than land harmlessly to the ground, Rahm's club bounced off the bag, sprang up into the air, and landed on a woman walking with a microphone. Rahm realized his mistake and apologized.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt and the woman said she was alright before laughing it off. Rahm went on to finish the hole with a par.

The jokes are already pouring in at Jon Rahm's expense:

"At this point rahm should only be the favorite to murder someone on the course," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Pretty good sidearm toss. Really need to work on distance," wrote another.

"Oh my God it’s beautiful," a third fan wrote.

Jon Rahm hasn't missed the cut at a major since 2019. But he hasn't been blowing people away at the majors this year like last year when he finished top 10 at all four of them.

He'd better get his head on straight if he wants to retain his U.S. Open title this month.