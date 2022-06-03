PGA Tour Star Nearly Hit Person After Throwing Club: Fans React

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 07: Jon Rahm of Spain talks to the media during a practice day prior to the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 7, 2021 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, former World No. 1 Jon Rahm was back out on the course for his second round at the Memorial Tournament.

Muirfield Village is a place where Rahm has felt his most comfortable over the years. During the 2021 rendition of this tournament, he nearly ran away with the win before testing positive for COVID and being forced to withdraw.

This year has been a little bit more of a struggle. After carding an even-par, 72 on Thursday, Rahm felt some urgency to get under par on Friday morning.

Instead, he struggled in the early going and sat at one-over on the day after his very first hole. Thankfully for him, a Par 5 awaited for a possible birdie.

Hitting his third shot into the green, Rahm missed his spot and ended up over 30 feet away from the hole. He was furious with the shot and tossed his club into the middle of the fairway. Unfortunately for him, he nearly hit a woman holding a microphone.

Fans couldn't help but critique his form.

"Pretty good sidearm toss. Really need to work on distance," one fan said.

"At this point rahm should only be the favorite to murder someone on the course," another fan said.

Thankfully, the woman was not hurt by the throw and Rahm apologized immediately for his actions.