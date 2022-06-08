PGA Tour Star Reveals He's Missing Only 1 Departed Player

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Scottie Scheffler looks on from the 14th green during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Three of golf's biggest names have now defected from the PGA Tour in favor of LIV, but Masters champion Scottie Scheffler can't say he's seen much of a change.

“I haven’t really noticed anyone missing this week," Scheffler said via The Athletic's Lukas Weese. "Maybe outside of DJ.”

Over the past few days, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and most recently Bryson DeChambeau have all jumped to the Saudi-backed LIV series.

According to Golf Digest's Dan Rapoport, the league has paid the trio somewhere between $400 and $500 million, with DeChambeau reportedly slated to make $100,000,000.

All of the sudden, the PGA Tour finds itself in a bit of competition for the first time in a long time, if ever.

Many have denounced golfers who chose to take the Saudi's "blood money," considering the well-documented human rights violations that have occurred in the country over the years.

But some see it as a new frontier for the sport of golf, one that puts the player first.

Who knows how it'll all unfold. But right now, the LIV has at least been a disruptor to the long-established Tour.