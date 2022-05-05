Phil Jackson A Fan Of Russell Westbrook: NBA World Reacts

SALT LAKE CITY - MAY 09: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Head Coach Phil Jackson against the Utah Jazz in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2008 at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to try and move Russell Westbrook this offseason. However, from the sound of it Phil Jackson has no desire to do so.

Jackson reportedly has a significant voice within the Lakers' front office this offseason. Jeanie Buss values his input.

Interestingly enough, the former Lakers head coach reportedly loves Westbrook's game.

"And how’s this for a tidbit to tie this thread up: Jackson is known to have been a fan of Westbrook’s throughout his career," Amick wrote, via The Athletic. "Sources say Jackson has no interest in taking on this coaching job (or any other) himself — let’s just stop that rumor right here — but his view of Westbrook is relevant. As we’ve established, Jackson’s voice matters again."

If Jackson has his way, Westbrook not only isn't leaving the Lakers this offseason; he'll also be a main contributor in Los Angeles next season.

"There is a 102% chance that Phil thinks he knows a book that if gifted to Russell Westbrook would return him to MVP status," said Brady Klopfer.

"I don’t like this," Jackson Lloyd tweeted.

"In case you were wondering why the team favored to win a championship was floundering below .500 - Knicks fans can tell you, they can empathize," Steve Popper said.

Brace yourselves, Lakers fans. It sounds like Russ will be back in the purple and gold next season.