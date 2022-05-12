Phil Jackson's LeBron Thoughts Revealed: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: New York Knicks president Phil Jackson watches from the stands as his team plays the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Knicks won 101-94. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Whether Laker fans like it or not, legendary NBA head coach Phil Jackson still has a certain level of influence within the organization.

According to recent reports from Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, the former Lakers head coach has advised Jeanie Buss and the team's front office to trade LeBron James and build around Russell Westbrook.

Unsurprisingly, this news has garnered quite the reaction from fans around the NBA.

"I find this very hard to believe. I mean Phil did run the Knicks into the ground but come on. Keeping Westbrook over LeBron is ludicrous," one fan wrote.

"Well I think Phil’s days of having great ideas are obviously over," another added.

Westbrook just finished struggling through one of the worst seasons of his 14-year NBA career. The trade deal that saw him join the team prior to the 2021-22 season is widely considered one of the main reasons for the Lakers' disappointing campaign.

LeBron on the other hand is coming off a season that saw him average more than 30 points per game for just the third time in his 19-year career. At 37 years old, the all-time great hooper is still the focal point of the Lakers' organization.

It's clear something needs to change for the Lakers ahead of the 2022-23 season. But trading LeBron and building around Westbrook may not be the best solution.