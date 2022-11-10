Phil Knight Announces Nike's Likely Decision On Kyrie Irving

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Kyrie Irving #11 goes past Victor Oladipo #4 of Team LeBron during practice at the Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Nike may have only suspended their partnership with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an anti-semitic film, but it doesn't appear that suspension is ending any time soon - or ever.

In an interview with CNBC, Nike founder Phil Knight admitted that the company will likely never renew ties with Kyrie. He wouldn't say that with certainty but believes that Kyrie crossed a line with statements that the company cannot abide.

"I would doubt that we go back,” Knight said, via the Associated Press. “But I don’t know for sure... Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."

Kyrie's deal with Nike was worth an estimated $11 million per year. Some of his shoes ranked among the company's best sellers outside of only the Jordan Brand itself.

But on the heels of posting a link in support of an anti-semitic film and refusing to disavow anti-semitism until after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him, Kyrie Irving lost a ton of mainstream support.

Knight revealed that Nike tried to get Kyrie to see reason before it was too late, but that the Nets star was "dug in."

That isn't to say that Kyrie doesn't still have support. It's just that most of his newfound support is coming from people who condone centuries-old anti-semitic propaganda.

Maybe Kyrie and Nike can mend the fences someday, but it doesn't seem like it'll be happening anytime soon.