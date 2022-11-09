Phil Knight Is Trending Following Election Day Result

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 13: Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, made it very clear that he was supporting Republican candidate Christine Drazan in the race for Oregon governor.

However, Drazan was unable to defeat Democrat Tina Kotek. Earlier this Wednesday morning, Kotek was ahead of Drazan by roughly 30,000 votes.

Knight poured a lot of money into Drazan's campaign in Oregon. He made it known that he'd do whatever he could to keep Democrats out of the state's gubernatorial seat.

As you'd expect, several people roasted Knight this Wednesday because his attempts failed.

"Phil Knight big L here," Alex Kirshner tweeted.

One person said, "For the record, this is the second governor's race in a row which Oregon's richest person, Phil Knight (Nike's founder), has been unable to buy."

"So happy Phil Knight wasn't able to buy this election," another person wrote.

A Republican has not been governor of Oregon since 1982.

Knight has not yet commented on Kotek defeating Drazan. Oregon residents, meanwhile, continue to unload on him .