Phil Mickelson Announces Official Decision On U.S. Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson is set on playing the U.S. Open next week, despite playing in the LIV Golf Series.

Mickelson spoke to the media on Wednesday morning and confirmed that he will play at the PGA Tour's third major of the year next week.

"I will play next week's US Open," Mickelson said.

This will be the first PGA Tour event that Mickelson will play since he went dark several months ago.

Before that event takes place, Mickelson will play in the LIV Golf Series inaugural event starting on Thursday in London. It will take place at the Centurion Golf Club.

He'll be joined by several other PGA Tour golfers, including Kevin Na, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia.

Mickelson has yet to win the U.S. Open in his career, but he'll try to change that when the event kicks off next Thursday up in Massachusetts.