Phil Mickelson Considering Significant Decision Regarding PGA Tour

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks up the 18th fairway during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

LIV Golf series star Phil Mickelson is considering a significant decision regarding the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champion revealed he's thinking about taking his name off of a lawsuit against his former employer. Mickelson, along with 10 other golfers, joined a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in August.

The lawsuit alleges that they were improperly suspended for playing LIV Golf events. One recent change is making Mickelson rethink his decision.

LIV Golf joined the lawsuit late last month, which could prompt Mickelson to drop his name from the suit.

Here's what Mickelson said, via ESPN:

"I haven't done anything yet, but now that LIV is involved, it's not necessary for me to be a part of it," Mickelson said after playing in Thursday's LIV Golf pro-am at Rich Harvest Farms. "I currently still am [part of the lawsuit]. I don't know what I'm really going to do. The only reason for me to stay in it is damages, which, I don't really want or need anything."

If he decides to drop his name from the suit, Mickelson would join the likes of Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak, who made similar moves in recent weeks.

