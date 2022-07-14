Phil Mickelson Had Heated Interaction With Reporter Thursday

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Phil Mickelson of The United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series just a few weeks ago.

Ever since then, he's been asked questions about his decision to play for the controversial league. Backed by Saudi Arabian money, there have been plenty of questions about the morality of playing for LIV Golf.

Following his first round at the Open Championship on Thursday, Mickelson spoke with the media and suggested he couldn't be happier about his decision to join the new league.

"I couldn't be more excited and ecstatic with where I'm at," he said via Reuters. "I love the events. I get to have competitive golf in my life on a scale that is fun, exciting, different, and lets me play and compete but still do the things outside that I want to do."

However, when a reporter asked a follow-up question about the decision, Mickelson got a little testy.

"Let it go, dude. Let it go. That's three times you've asked the same question. I don't know what to tell you. I couldn't be happier," he said.

Mickelson shot an even-par 72 on the day and sits eight shots back of the leader Cameron Young.