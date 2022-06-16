Phil Mickelson Just Finished His First Round At U.S. Open - Here's His Score

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson's first round at the U.S. Open didn't go according to plan.

He started out the day in horrific fashion as he was 5-over after six holes and it never got any better. He couldn't put together a run in the back nine and finished 8-over heading into the second round on Friday.

Mickelson is currently tied for 145th and there's a real chance that he may not make the cut for this event.

Fans knew that they were likely in for a long day when Mickelson had a double-bogey early on. He missed three putts in a row and never recovered.

This is only Mickelson's second event since he played at the Farmers Insurance Open back in January.

He'll need to put together a second round for the ages if he's to make it to Saturday and Sunday.

Adam Hadwin currently leads the field at 4-under with Callum Tarren, Rory McIlroy, and David Lingmerth right on his tail.