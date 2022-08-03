Phil Mickelson, LIV Golfers Reportedly File Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

After being suspended from the PGA Tour following their defection to LIV, Phil Mickelson is reportedly leading a group of 11 golfers in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the group also includes Bryson DeChambeau as they look to challenge their bans.

Per WSJ writer Andrew Beaton, the lawsuit also says Mickelson has been suspended by the Tour since March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV.

Additionally, three players: Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones are looking to attain a temporary restraining order that would allow them to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs next week.

Mickelson has taken a lot of heat since jumping to the Saudi-backed golf league. Especially after comments he made regarding the country's human rights record.