Phil Mickelson Makes His Thoughts On Playing 2023 Masters Very Clear

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Phil Mickelson of The United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

On Thursday, players who joined the LIV Golf series officially had their PGA Tour cards revoked for the upcoming 2022-23 season — even former lifetime member Phil Mickelson.

While these players will be unable to participate in any PGA Tour events, there's still a chance they'll be allowed to participate in independent majors.

During a recent interview with Bob Harig of the Morning Read, Mickelson addressed the idea of playing in the 2023 Masters.

"I believe wholeheartedly I’ll be at Augusta. I thought my conversations with (Masters chairman) Fred Ridley (last spring)—which I will keep between us—were extremely classy," Mickelson said. "I have the utmost respect for him and the leaders of the majors. There’s been to date no threat at all. I’m not saying that couldn’t change. I just don’t see how that could benefit anybody. I believe they are wise enough and great leaders who can see that.’’

In fact, the 52-year-old golfer doesn't seem too worried about missing any majors this coming season.

“I really don’t think that’s going to happen," he said. "I believe that the leaders of the majors are really brilliant people who love the game of golf. And I believe they understand how not having many of the top players in the world undermines their events. And how that would hurt the game of golf.’’

Mickelson became vilified as one of the first big-name golfers to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf. His controversial comments about the PGA Tour and flirtation with the Saudi-backed series came just before the Masters in 2022.

Backlash caused Mickelson to skip out on the major event for the first time since 1994.

The three-time Masters champion is participating in this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational in Boston.