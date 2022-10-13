Phil Mickelson Makes Interesting Claim About Controversial Interview

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Back in February, former Sports Illustrated and Golf magazine writer Alan Shipnuck published a piece that featured a lot of thoughts and statements from LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson. Some of those comments got Mickelson into hot water and even earned condemnation from his fellow golfers.

But there's an interesting new wrinkle in Mickelson's story with LIV Golf. Speaking to the media this week, Mickelson denied every doing an interview with Shipnuck and quickly stated that he's only had positive experiences working with LIV Golf.

"So I will reiterate, I never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck. I find that my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive and I have the utmost respect for everybody that I've been involved with," Mickelson said.

Many writers and pundits have taken notice of this change in Mickelson's narrative, which seems to conflict with previous statements he made publicly back in February. He released a lengthy statement apologizing for statements... which he now denies having ever made in the first place.

Golf fans don't seem to be in much of a trusting mood for Phil Mickelson's statement though. Many have taken to Twitter and called Mickelson untrustworthy based on some of his past statements.

But Mickelson appears content with the relationship he has with LIV Golf and its most notable backers, the royal family of Saudi Arabia.

We won't be seeing him on any tour events other than the majors any time soon so long as the PGA Tour keeps up its suspension policy.