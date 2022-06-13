Phil Mickelson Makes Opinion On The Fans Extremely Clear

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the second tee during the second round of The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson's decision to join LIV Golf was a controversial one to say the least. But Mickelson has made his position clear on where he stands with fans criticizing him for it.

Speaking to the media ahead of the U.S. Open, Mickelson addressed the idea of losing fans due to his decision. He said that he respects and understands the objections that fans have - but would not be moved from it.

“I respect and understand their opinions. They have strong feelings and I respect that," Mickelson said.

The biggest controversy is the financial backing of LIV Golf. The tour is sponsored by the royal family of Saudi Arabia - a nation whose human rights record is widely acknowledged as spotty.

Phil Mickelson took a nine-figure deal to join LIV Golf for the foreseeable future. LIV Golf has paid close to a billion dollars on the golfers they've recruited for their tour.

Last week the PGA Tour dropped the ban hammer on the many PGA golfers who joined LIV Golf. All LIV Golf participants are suspended from PGA Tour events (except the majors) until further notice.

The end result has been a lot of lost interest and some lost respect for Mickelson and the others. Even if he were to leave LIV Golf tomorrow, who knows if he'll ever it all back.

