Phil Mickelson Not Listed In Inaugural LIV Event: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the list of golfers for the inaugural LIV League tournament was announced.

The list included major names like Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia. However, the headliner was someone no one expected to see listed in the event: Dustin Johnson.

Just months after pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour, DJ backtracked on that quickly. While everyone was surprised to see DJ's name on the list, they were equally surprised NOT to see Phil Mickelson's name.

Fans are loving the drama surrounding DJ and Mickelson in the lead-up to the first LIV event.

"Listen if this all leads to a lawsuit that means Dustin Johnson and (likely) Phil Mickelson will have to be under oath and holy cow sign me the hell up for that," one golf reporter wrote.

Some believe Mickelson will eventually join the tournament.

"Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen are the big other names confirmed on it. Dustin is the only current American 'superstar' on this list. I would guess Phil will probably play here, but who knows," one fan said.

Mickelson still has time to decide whether or not he wants to play.

The event kicks off on June 9.