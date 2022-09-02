Phil Mickelson Reacts To PGA Tour Changes In Response To LIV Golf

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks up the 18th fairway during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson's decision to join the LIV Golf tour was a controversial one to say the least. But with the PGA Tour apparently making changes in direct response to the strides LIV Golf is making, Mickelson has some thoughts.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Mickelson reflected on some of the changes the PGA Tour has been making recently that will benefit golfers more directly. While Mickelson stopped short of calling the PGA Tour's move a "vindication," he was happy to see players being listened to.

"I don’t think vindication is what I would say. I would say I’m generally happy that the top players who are really driving the Tour and creating the interest are being listened to. And what they are doing for the Tour is being valued now. I’m happy to see that happen."

Among the changes the PGA Tour has made are more favorable scheduling changes, a restructure of the Tour purses and the time commitments of top golfers on the tour. All of those and more are things Mickelson has advocated for in the past.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is not without a ton of controversy though.

The biggest issue bothering people is the source of the funding - the royal family of Saudi Arabia, which has a spotty human rights record.

Few golfers received as much money from the LIV Golf tour as Phil Mickelson did. That has been a point of contention ever since he signed up.

But if the goal of improving the PGA Tour and the game of golf for everyone was Mickelson's biggest goal, it looks like he's well on his way to achieving it.