Phil Mickelson Reportedly Makes Decision On Golf Future

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson will reportedly commit to the Saudi-backed LIV golf league, according to Rich Lerner of the Golf Channel.

He'll also be joined by Rickie Fowler.

Via Lerner, "Rickie and Phil to LIV imminent. How will The PGA Tour respond? The USGA? Chatter consuming the sport."

Phil Mickelson has yet to speak publicly after receiving backlash in February for comments he made to biographer Alan Shipnuck. Where he said he was willing to overlook the Saudi's human rights abuses to "reshape" the PGA Tour.

They’re scary [expletives] to get involved with. They killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? ... Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

The 51-year-old has since apologized for those remarks via a statement on Twitter. However, the damage was already done among PGA colleagues and media members.

Now the legendary lefty will take his talents to LIV after initially being left off the entry list for the league's tournament in London.