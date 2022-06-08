Phil Mickelson Reveals The 1 Topic He Won't Answer Questions About

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson made his first public appearance since February ahead of this week's inaugural LIV Tour event just outside of London.

Lefty, who announced his participation in the event on Monday, refused to answer any questions about potential suspensions or bans from the PGA Tour.

"I choose not to speak publicly on PGA Tour issues at this time," Mickelson said Wednesday morning, per ESPN.

This was Mickelson's first public appearance since he made disparaging comments about the PGA Tour. He apologized for those comments back in February, and reiterated his remorse this week.

"I've said and done a lot of things that I regret," the 51 year old added. "I'm sorry for that and sorry for the hurt it caused a lot of people."

Along with some other notable PGA Tour golfers — including former World No. 1 Dustin Johnson — Mickelson will headline the 48-man field for this week's opening event at the Centurion Club.

Unlike some of his other fellow LIV golfers, Mickelson has not yet resigned from the PGA Tour — and he doesn't have any plans to.

"I've gained a lot from the PGA Tour, and I've received a lot," he said. "I've worked really hard to contribute and add value to the tour during my time there. I worked really hard to earn a lifetime exemption, and I don't want to give that up and I don't feel like I should have to.

"I don't know what that means for a future. I don't know what's going to happen. But I've earned that, and I don't plan on just giving it up."

Mickelson plans to play in the 2022 U.S. Open later this month.