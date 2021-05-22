Phil Mickelson Sends Message After Taking Lead At The PGA Championship

Heading into the weekend rounds of this year’s PGA Championship, a multiple-time major champion leads the way — and it’s not one of the Tour’s young studs.

50-year-old golf legend Phil Mickelson is currently tied for the lead with a 5-under score at the Ocean Course in Kiawah, South Carolina.

Mickelson’s first-round 70 was enough to turn some heads. But, when he follow that score up with an incredible second-round 69 on Friday, he’d grabbed the attention of the entire golf world

After yesterday’s lead-taking round, the five-time major champion took to Twitter to share his attitude heading into the weekend.

“As the putts go down, the thumb comes up. Let’s have some fun and activate the thumbs this weekend,” he wrote.

As the putts go down, the thumb comes up😏

Let’s have some fun and activate the thumbs this weekend pic.twitter.com/sOxwMEkBvr — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 21, 2021

The putts were certainly falling on Friday.

His final putt of the day was a 22-foot bomb that notched his fifth birdie of the day and gave him his field-leading 5-under score.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@PhilMickelson closes the days with 5 birdies coming in to get back in the hunt. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/f0DXMdSQDr — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2021

Taking the lead on Friday, Mickelson joined some pretty elite company. The 29-year PGA Tour veteran became just the sixth golfer since 1900 to lead a major tournament in four different decades — joining Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player, Sam Snead and Raymond Floyd, per Sports Illustrated.

If Mickelson can hold onto this lead through the weekend, he’ll notch his second PGA Championship win (first in 2005).

As co-leader with Louis Oosthuizen, Mickelson will tee off in the final grouping at 2:40 p.m. ET.