Phil Mickelson Was Asked About Playing At Trump Courses

Phil Mickelson isn't going to take the bait and discuss LIV Golf holding tournaments at Donald Trump-owned courses.

The PGA Tour decided against holding competitions at Trump-owned courses following the riots that took place at Capitol Hill in January of 2021.

LIV Golf, on the other hand, plans to hold two tournaments at Trump-owned courses.

When asked about the new development, Mickelson didn't have much to say.

“So let’s go back to just one at a time,” Mickelson responded when asked a pair of questions, as seen during a video conference, via NESN.com. “I thought, I don’t really know what to say about the PGA and their decision. That’s ultimately their decision. I thought that it went really well at Southern Hills. I thought it was a fun tournament to watch. I thought it was exciting, came down to the end and was exceptional. But I don’t get involved in that matter. That’s for the PGA of America.

“And I haven’t been involved in LIV golf in their decision on where to hold their events. But those discussions should be held privately behind closed doors."

LIV Golf, meanwhile, held its inaugural event last weekend.