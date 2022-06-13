Phil Mickelson's Group For The U.S. Open Revealed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during practice rounds prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has achieved just about everything that a golfer can. However, the 51-year-old has yet to win a U.S. Open.

On Monday, the LIV Golf signee found himself back in Boston to compete in the major. And his pairing was revealed thanks to Golf Magazine's Sean Zak.

Per Zak, "Phil Mickelson will be grouped with Louis Oosthuizen and Shane Lowry for the U.S. Open."

Noting, "Other groups [include]: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland - Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama [and] Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler.

Mickelson has six times been a bridesmaid at the U.S. Open, suffering some heartbreaking runner-up finishes at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

If the most controversial man in golf is able to win the Open, he'll be able to complete his long-awaited career Grand Slam.

Mickelson helped lead a defection of 17 golfers from the PGA Tour to saudi-backed LIV, which resulted in suspensions for all.

Many took issue with the soon-to-be 52-year-old taking the league's "blood money" given the country's widely-criticized human rights record and ties to 9/11.

But Phil Mickelson has been pretty steadfast in his response. Saying that while he respects and understands others opinions, this is "the right decision" at this time.