Phil Simms isn’t worried about the possibility of Matthew Stafford or Joe Burrow breaking his 35-year-old Super Bowl passing record.

Back in Super Bowl XXI, Simms led the Giants to the first of two world championships during the Bill Parcells era.

Simms was surgical in the 39-20 win, finishing 22-of-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. That 88.0 completion percentage still stands as the highest in Super Bowl history.

The @PhilSimmsQB on the cover of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, 35 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/yqNV0o5l0P — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 2, 2022

“I don’t think about it, but my kids do,” Simms said on CBS Sports during the 2021 season. “They keep an eye on it, but I’m not worried about it. So much time has passed. It was like another lifetime ago. But it was a good day, I will say that.”

Simms was complementary of both of the quarterbacks squaring off Super Bowl Sunday. Going as far as comparing Burrow to Joe Montana. And saying Stafford doesn’t have to win a ring to prove he’s a big game QB.

“Joe [Montana] is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. … Joe Burrow’s a little quicker, probably a little more athletic, and maybe a little bit of a stronger arm than Joe Montana,” Simms explained. “… His movement in the pocket and just buying time has been really, really good for him so far this year.”

Joe Burrow loves when the lights are the brightest pic.twitter.com/Y2xQ81hm8G — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2022

On Stafford, “I followed his career… He lifted the team up to the playoffs because he was better than the team and he made the comebacks to get them in that position. Then they lose the game, and it’s, ‘Matt Stafford can’t win the big one.’ Please.”

“Now maybe if it happened this year, if he had lost the first game, we could say that” Simms said. “… because it is different, playoff football. But I think he’s answered that question.”