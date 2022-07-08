Phil Steele Reveals His College Football Playoff Predictions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is defended by Christopher Smith #29 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

We're less than eight weeks away from the 2022 college football season and the projections for the coming season have been flying in. For college football analyst Phil Steele, the College Football Playoff field is already decided.

Appearing on 92.9 FM this week, Steele revealed the four teams he has making the College Football Playoff. He has Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson all making it.

“I've got Ohio State making the playoff, Alabama making the playoff, Georgia making the playoff, and Clemson making the playoff,” Steele said. “I think if you look at their rosters overall due to what we just talked about, the recruiting classes that they brought in over the last five years have really got them the most talented teams.”

Georgia won the national title over Alabama last year. Clemson and Ohio State missed the tournament in 2021 for the first time in several years.

Last year the Cincinnati Bearcats and Michigan Wolverines both made the College Football Playoff for the first time. But they were both so outmatched that it seems unlikely that they'd be invited again short of going undefeated in the regular season.

At least one of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State have appeared in every single College Football Playoff title game since the tournament's inception in 2014. They have combined to win seven of the eight tournaments.

There's not much reason to believe the 2022 national champion won't be one of them again.

Who are your picks to make the College Football Playoff?