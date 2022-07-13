Phil Steele Reveals His Prediction For Nebraska This Season

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

College football expert Phil Steele has some high expectations for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they head into Year 5 under head coach Scott Frost.

Steele explained his predictions for the Big Ten program in his annual "Fearless Forecast."

“All nine sets of my power rankings call for a winning season and they could be playing with confidence when they hit the rough November schedule that features Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa to close out the year,” Steele wrote. “The Huskers are a Big Ten West title contender.”

If Steele's predication is correct, this would be the first time the Huskers earn a bowl game selection in the Scott Frost era.

Last year, the team went 3-9. Each of their nine losses came by single-digit margins.

Steele believes the some offseason improvements to the special teams unit will help the Cornhuskers get over the hump in 2022.

“I think the most important hire was special teams coach Bill Busch and they should be much improved in that area which could help them win some of these close games,” he wrote.

When Nebraska hired Frost in 2018, it expected him to return the program to its previous glory. Failing to do that in each of his first four years, the 47-year-old coach has immense pressure to succeed this coming season.