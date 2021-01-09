The Philadelphia 76ers Are Playing With Just 7 Players Today

After what looked like a sure-fire COVID-19 game cancelation, the Philadelphia 76ers have announced their Saturday matchup with the Denver Nuggets will go on as scheduled.

Today’s game comes in the wake of a significant virus outbreak in the Philadelphia organization. During the first quarter of the Nets-Sixers game on Thursday, the team learned that Seth Curry had tested positive. The guard left the facility immediately, but obviously already had close contact with many of his teammates.

Reports show that most of Curry’s high-risk, close contacts were backcourt players. Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton and Vincent Poirier will all remain in COVID-19 protocols indefinitely, sources told ESPN. Three of the players cleared for action were Joel Emiid, Danny Green and Paul Reed.

As a result of contact tracing efforts, the 76ers will only have eight active players for this afternoon.

According to first-year Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers, they really only have seven. Forward Mike Scott is coming off a bruised knee injury and almost certainly won’t play.

“An hour ago we were told we were playing. We have eight active players. One is Mike Scott, and I can tell you right now there’s no way I’m going to play him,” Rivers told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

With such a short-handed, post heavy roster, Rivers joked that center Dwight Howard might have to play point guard this afternoon.

“Dwight Howard is going to have to play point guard, and we’ll see how it goes,” Rivers said.

At least the 76ers are having a little fun with their misfortune.

The Sixers and Nuggets will tipoff at 3:00 p.m. E.T. in Philadelphia.