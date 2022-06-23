Philadelphia Eagles Veteran Reveals How Long He Wants To Play

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the 2022 NFL season draws closer, at least one veteran player is contemplating his future.

Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Brandon Graham knows the end of his career is coming. However, he has a goal in mind as to how long he wants to play with the team.

He wants to play 15 seasons, preferably all with the Eagles. However, he's willing to play elsewhere so he can hit that 15-season mark.

Here's what he said via NBC Sports Philly:

"You know what? I would. But it would only be probably for a year. The kids are together right now and they're settled, so that always - I know they wouldn't up and leave right away - so being away from them and the family, that would only probably last a year. We'd see how it works out, but I'd probably end up playing 14 [years] instead of 15. My goal is to finish on 15 if I could, as an Eagle."

A star at Michigan, Graham was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

With 12 seasons under his belt, he has three more to go to reach his goal.