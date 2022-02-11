Philadelphia NBC Affiliate Has Harsh Message For Ben Simmons

Philadelphia’s NBC affiliate went all-in on Ben Simmons following his trade to Brooklyn.

The 76ers and Nets agreed to a blockbuster trade on Thursday which brought Harden to Philadelphia, plus finally ended the Simmons saga.

The affiliate’s Twitter account put out a graphic showing Harden’s stats from this year, while also showing Simmons’.

A brief James Harden vs. Ben Simmons stats comparison. pic.twitter.com/hTic8Kz46x — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 10, 2022

This is ice-cold in the most brutal way possible.

Harden is a free agent after this season and the 76ers are going all-in to win a title. He wasn’t fitting well in Brooklyn but Philadelphia is banking on him turning it around for the stretch run and the playoffs.

As for Simmons, he’s also getting a fresh start with the Nets. He didn’t report to the team for the season after he was late for training camp.

Philadelphia had been looking to trade him for the last several months and was looking for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons.

The 76ers ended up getting both of those things in their package.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Philadelphia is currently 32-22 overall, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is 29-26, which is good for eighth.