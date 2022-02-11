The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Philadelphia NBC Affiliate Has Harsh Message For Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons on the court.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts towards Joel Embiid #21 during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s NBC affiliate went all-in on Ben Simmons following his trade to Brooklyn.

The 76ers and Nets agreed to a blockbuster trade on Thursday which brought Harden to Philadelphia, plus finally ended the Simmons saga.

The affiliate’s Twitter account put out a graphic showing Harden’s stats from this year, while also showing Simmons’.

This is ice-cold in the most brutal way possible.

Harden is a free agent after this season and the 76ers are going all-in to win a title. He wasn’t fitting well in Brooklyn but Philadelphia is banking on him turning it around for the stretch run and the playoffs.

As for Simmons, he’s also getting a fresh start with the Nets. He didn’t report to the team for the season after he was late for training camp.

Philadelphia had been looking to trade him for the last several months and was looking for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons.

The 76ers ended up getting both of those things in their package.

Philadelphia is currently 32-22 overall, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is 29-26, which is good for eighth.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.