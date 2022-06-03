Philadelphia Phillies Make Surprising Decision On Manager Joe Girardi

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 25: Manager, Joe Girardi of the Philadelphia Phillies returns to the dugout after a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are officially moving on manager Joe Girardi. The NL East ballclub fired the former Yankees skipper on Friday morning.

The Phillies have been underwhelming this season, to say the least. They're 22-29 on the year and 12 games back of the first-place Mets.

However, there was a belief the Phillies would stick with Girardi for the rest of the season. Why? There's no obvious replacement Philadelphia can move ahead with.

Regardless, Girardi is out in Philly. Rob Thomson is taking over as interim head coach.

"The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season," the team announced on Twitter. "In addition, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties. "

This will be viewed as a pretty controversial decision by MLB fans and analysts.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote earlier this week that firing Joe Girardi won't fix the Phillies' obvious roster flaws.

Girardi surely could be doing certain things differently. If the Phillies fire him, well, such moves hardly are uncommon in this unforgiving sport. Still, changing managers would accomplish only so much for this team, if anything. The problems with the 2022 Phillies are not subtle. And they are not going away.

Girardi is out. The Phillies are officially heading in a new direction.